FC Dallas cruises past 10-man Sounders following Dempsey dismissal

Fresh off their CONCACAF Champions League loss to Chivas de Guadalajara, the Seattle Sounders laid an egg against FC Dallas.

An early Clint Dempsey red card and a ruthless FC Dallas performance were more than enough in a 3-0 win over the reigning Western Conference champions. The win is is FC Dallas’ first of the young season while the Sounders slump to 0-2 in MLS play.

FC Dallas opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Roland Lamah, but it was Dempsey’s dismissal 17 minutes later that swung the match. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward was sent off following a video review that determined Dempsey had elbowed FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes.

From there, FC Dallas took over, beginning with a 58th minute goals from Mauro Diaz. Lamah added a second five minutes later, capping a night that saw the winger provide two goals and an assist.

FC Dallas now looks ahead to Saturday’s clash with the Portland Timbers while the Sounders face the Montreal Impact following a bye next week.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Roland Lamah was dominant, providing two goals and an assist in a lopsided FC Dallas win.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Clint Dempsey’s red card turned the tide, even if FC Dallas was already in the lead at the time of the incident.

MATCH TO FORGET

Dempsey simply lost his cool, earning a red card and an upcoming suspension while all but ending his team’s chances of a comeback.