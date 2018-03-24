FC Dallas splits points with 10-man Timbers

Both FC Dallas and the Portland Timbers entered Saturday’s clash in need of some momentum, but the two Western Conference contenders settled for a split of the points instead.

Roland Lamah and Sebastian Blanco each scored a pretty goal apiece, leading their teams to a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium. With the draw, the Timbers pick up their first point of the year while FC Dallas earned the team’s fourth of the season.

Lamah opened the scoring in the 36th minute, firing a goal from long range. After receiving a pass at the top of the box, the winger fired a shot to the lower right-hand corner, pushing FC Dallas ahead heading towards halftime.

Just moments into the second half, though, the Timbers were back as Blanco cut inside and curled home a Goal of the Week candidate to level the scoreline.

The final few minutes were nervy for the Timbers, though, as Lawrence Olum was sent off for a second yellow card in the 75th minute.

Up next for the Timbers is visit to the Chicago Fire while FC Dallas looks ahead to a meeting with the Colorado Rapids.