Friday Kickoff: Ibrahimovic discusses return, AC Milan to keep Donnarumma and more

Hampered by an injury for most of the season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is staying patient when it comes to his return.

Ibrahimovic, who hasn’t played for Manchester United since December, says he will return to the field when he is “ready to perform”. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Donnarumma will stay at AC Milan according to Massimiliano Mirabelli, the club’s sporting director. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in Hector Bellerin. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he will address Danny Welbeck’s dive from Thursday’s Europa League triumph over AC Milan. (REPORT)

Raphael Varane admitted that Manchester United has been interested in a move for him. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere is reportedly frustrated with Arsenal as he has yet to sign a new deal with the club. (READ)

Inter Milan is reportedly pushing to sign Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

David Villa is making the most of his time in New York, on and off the field. (READ)

The USMNT will play a May friendly against Bolivia. (READ)

The potential host cities were announced for the united 2026 World Cup bid. (READ)

Danny Williams is out for the season with an injury. (READ)

Injuries derailed the Sounders’ hopes against Chivas. (READ)

Keaton Parks will reportedly join Benfica’s first team for preseason. (READ)