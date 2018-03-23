Friday Kickoff: Mourinho confused by criticism, 'Chicharito' eyes World Cup success and more

One top manager is confused by recent criticism while a Mexican star has his sights set on Russia.

Jose Mourinho says he does not understand the criticism that has come at the manager and the team following the club’s Champions League exit. (REPORT)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez says Mexico is targeting a World Cup trophy in Russia as El Tri isn’t looking to limit expectations. (REPORT)

Jan Oblak’s future with Atletico Madrid is uncertain after the goalkeeper revealed he is unsure of the club’s plans. (REPORT)

Italy is targeting Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti as possible national team coaches while Andrea Pirlo could be named to the technical staff. (REPORT)

Sergio Ramos says it is good for the team when the Spanish national team isn’t dominated by Barcelona players.(REPORT)

Tottenham is considering triggering Johnny Evans’ release clause if West Brom is relegated. (REPORT)

With Thibault Courtois’ future uncertain, Chelsea will reportedly hold on to Willy Caballero. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly finalized a move to the LA Galaxy. (READ)

Juventus was named the opponent for the MLS All-Star game. (READ)

Darlington Nagbe is looking to be a part of the USMNT’s future. (READ)

Christian Pulisic was called upon to testify alongside Borussia Dortmund teammates in the trial against last year’s bus bomber. (READ)

Jurgen Klinsmann is eyeing a return to coaching some time after the World Cup. (READ)

The latest episode of the SBI Soccer Podcast tackles the recent ESPN player survey as well as the current USMNT squad. (READ)