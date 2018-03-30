Friday Kickoff: Real Madrid to keep Isco, Ben Arfa to leave PSG and more

While one midfield playmaker is set to remain at his current club, another announced an impending departure.

Zinedine Zidane insists Isco will remain with Real Madrid despite ongoing transfer speculation. (REPORT)

Midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri laughed off reports that Paulo Dybala will join Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Despite speculation regarding Luke Shaw’s future, Jose Mourinho says he has “no problem” selecting the fullback. (REPORT)

Mousa Dembele’s Tottenham future is reportedly in doubt as the midfielder continues to delay signing a new contract. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi reportedly gave a speech following Argentina’s lopsided loss to Spain. (REPORT)

Arsenal has reportedly prioritized signing a midfielder this summer as Jack Wilshere’s future remains uncertain. (REPORT)

