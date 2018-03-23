International Weekend Preview: Germany hosts Spain, Mexico faces Iceland, and more

With only three months until the World Cup kicks off in Russia, the time for teams to start preparing their rosters begins this weekend. Domestic action takes a break as international fixtures take centerstage across the globe, beginning with a huge slate on Friday. Familiar foes will duke it out in Europe, while some other intriguing fixtures will also occur in both North and South America.

The must-watch fixture on Friday sees defending World Cup champs Germany face off with Spain in Dusseldorf. Joachim Low’s men will certainly be the favorite in Russia this summer after claiming the 2014 World Cup. Germany rolled to a perfect 10-0-0 in World Cup Qualifying, and have several key players in their squad for this set of friendlies. Midfielders Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil are key in Germany’s midfield, while Bayern’s Thomas Muller adds experience. Leipzig’s Timo Werner had 18 goals this season for his club, and is one for the future in Germany football.

Spain topped Group G, edging Italy to the automatic promotion spot. In their 10 qualifiers, La Roja only allowed three goals, which was tied with England as the best in UEFA. David de Gea is one of the top keepers in the world and should be in between the posts for Friday’s match. Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are familiar faces in the Spain backline, while Manchester City’s David Silva and Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez are players to watch in attack.

Earlier on Friday, World Cup hosts Russia will face off with Brazil at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Brazil rolled their way to the top spot in CONMEBOL qualifying, posting a 12-1-5 record and totaling 41 points. Under Tite, Brazil will be another favorite this summer in Russia with a sleu of attacking talent at their disposal. Key playmaker Neymar will miss out due to an ankle issue suffered with PSG, but should be ready for the World Cup. Roma keeper Alisson has been a fun player to watch in Serie A and should be their #1 for this match. Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are two talented forwards for Brazil, while midfielder Philippe Coutinho should see more of the ball with Neymar’s injury.

Russia will hope for a strong performance at home in preparations for this summer’s festivities. Alan Dzagoev is a talented playmaker for Russia, and has seven goals and seven assists with CSKA Moscow this season. Krasnodar’s Fedor Smolov has 12 goals for his club team, and has hit double digits with them over the past three seasons.

Friday’s finale sees two darkhorses square off at Levi’ Stadium as Mexico welcomes Iceland across the pond. Juan Carlos Osorio’s side will be without both Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos after the LA Galaxy pair picked off injuries over the last few weeks. Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano headline the Mexican attack, while Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez has also been added to the Mexico roster.

Iceland will be without playmaking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has been out since March 10th with a knee problem. 29-year-old striker Alfred Finnbogason has 11 goals with Bundesliga outfit Augsburg and is the most prolific of all the forward on Iceland’s roster. Randers keeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson had a terrific tournament at the 2016 EURO and is back for another go around with Iceland.

Here’s all of Friday’s International Friendlies:

Uruguay vs. Czech Republic – 7:35 a.m. EST

Russia vs. Brazil – 12:00 p.m. EST (Bein Sports)

Norway vs. Australia – 1:00 p.m. EST

Turkey vs. Republic of Ireland – 1:30 p.m. EST

Greece vs. Switzerland – 2:00 p.m. EST

Argentina vs. Italy – 3:45 p.m. EST (Bein Sports)

Austria vs. Slovenia – 3:45 p.m. EST (ESPN3)

Germany vs. Spain – 3:45 p.m. EST (ESPN3)

Netherlands vs. England – 3:45 p.m. EST

Poland vs. Nigeria – 3:45 p.m. EST

Portugal vs. Egypt – 3:45 p.m. EST (ESPN3)

Scotland vs. Costa Rica – 3:45 p.m. EST (ESPN3)

France vs. Colombia – 4:00 p.m. EST (ESPN Deportes, ESPN3)

Peru vs. Croatia – 8:00 p.m. EST

Mexico vs. Iceland – 10:00 p.m. EST (FS1)