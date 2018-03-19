Kekuta Manneh added to USMNT squad for Paraguay friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will have an additional attacker join the squad for the upcoming match against Paraguay.

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that Kekuta Manneh has been called up to join the USMNT squad for the March 27 friendly in Cary. With the addition, the squad now stands at 23 players.

Manneh joins a young midfield group that includes wide options in Darlington Nagbe, Timothy Weah, Kenny Saief and Rubio Rubin. The former Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps attacker joins USMNT camp for just the second time after previously getting called in for January camp in 2017.

Since moving to Pachuca this past winter, Manneh has made one league appearance as well as five appearances in the Copa MX.

Here’s a closer look at the updates roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 1/0)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town/ENG; 1/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 14/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 4/1), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk/BEL; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers/ENG; 0/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 15/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 49/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Kekuta Manneh (Pachuca/MEX; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 1/1), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC; 24/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 2/0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 1/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 0/0)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Telstar/NED; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 4/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 36/10)