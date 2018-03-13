LAFC, Atlanta United headline SBI MLS Best XI (Week 2)

Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United came into the season expected to have two of the best attacks in MLS in 2018 and we saw why in Week 2.

LAFC’s 5-2 thrashing of Real Salt Lake helped earn Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela spots on this week’s SBI MLS Best XI. Atlanta United also boasts two attackers in the Best XI, with Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba having earned spots after their roles in Sunday’s 3-1 win against D.C. United.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made a big penalty save to help the Revs post their first win, and secured his first appearance on the SBI Best XI, while Sporting Kansas City’s Felipe Gutierrez earned a not after his part in SKC’s wild 4-3 win against the Chicago Fire.

Here is the SBI MLS Best XI for Week 2:

HONORABLE MENTION

Stefan Marinovic, Francisco Calvo, Steven Beitashour, Julian Gressel, Connor Lade, Sean Davis, Johnny Russell, Ibson, Yangel Herrera, Ignacio Piatti, Gyasi Zardes, Kei Kamara, Carlos Rivas, Nemanja Nikolic.