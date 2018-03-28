Mexico falls to shorthanded Croatia

Facing off with a Croatian team missing a number of stars, Mexico came out flat on Tuesday night.

A second half penalty proved enough for shorthanded Croatia, who toppled Mexico, 1-0, at AT&T Stadium. The result comes just days after Mexico cruised past Iceland, 3-0.

While the loss will sting, the main takeaway for Mexico involved injuries. Nestor Araujo was stretchered off in the 15th minute, providing plenty of concern for El Tri on a night where the team looked far from ready for the World Cup.

Featuring what was pretty close to a full-strength squad, Mexico sputtered several times in front of goal with Carlos Vela and Javier ‘Chicahrito’ Hernandez generating first half chances. However, it was Ivan Rakitic that tucked away his penalty kick following a foul on Miguel Layun.

Croatia was playing without six projected starters in Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Danijel Subasic and Nikola Kalinic.

Next up for El Tri is a match against Wales on May 28.