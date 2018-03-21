MLS players touch on USMNT World Cup failure, Pro/Rel in anonymous poll

MLS players touched on some of American soccer’s biggest topics in ESPN’s recent anonymous survey.

A total of 75 percent of those polled said a combination of players, coaches and U.S. Soccer are to blame for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. The players and coaches each received nine percent of the vote as individual entities while the coaching situation received seven percent.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of players said they’d be in favor of promotion and relegation, up from 54 percent in the 2017 survey. Unsurprisingly, 82 percent said they are not happy with the league’s salary structure while an additional 44 percent said they struggle to understand MLS roster rules.

Giovani dos Santos of the LA Galaxy was named the most overrated player in ESPN’s annual confidential player survey. Dos Santos received 11 percent of the votes from 104 current players spanning 22 of the 23 teams in Major League Soccer. Michael Bradley came in second in the overrated category, as he earned 10 percent of the vote.

Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti received the tag of most underrated player, as he took seven percent of the votes in that category.

New York City’s FC Patrick Vieira was voted the coach players would most like to play for, while Houston’s Wilmer Cabrera received the opposite honor, as he was mentioned as the coach players would least like to play for.