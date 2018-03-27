MLS Ticker: Movsisyan loaned by RSL, Quintero 'close' to joining Minnesota, and more

Yura Movsisyan’s whirlwind of a month looks to finally be calming down once and for all. After being waived by Real Salt Lake earlier in March, the 30-year-old is heading on-loan to Swedish outfit Djurgarden.

According to MLS, Movsisyan is expected to join Djurgarden through the end of July with the club holding an option through the end of the 2018. The striker fell out of favor with RSL last season after losing his starting spot, in which was his second stint with the team.

Movsisyan’s first stint with the club took place from 2007-2009, before moving onto Russian sides FK Krasnodar and Spartak Moscow. He rejoined RSL in 2016, and scored 16 goals over the last two seasons. A source said that RSL will still pay the majority of his wages while Movsisyan is in Sweden, but confirmed that Djurgarden will pick up a portion of his total tab while he’s with them.

Djurgarden kick off their upcoming league campaign on Sunday as they travel to Ostersunds.

MINNESOTA UNITED’S FRANCISCO CALVO, ABU DANLADI ACQUIRE GREEN CARDS

Minnesota United have seen two international roster spots open up on their current roster, following defender Francisco Calvo and striker Abu Danladi acquiring their U.S. green cards the team announced Monday.

Calvo, a Costa Rican international, joined Minnesota in 2016 and proceeded to play in 27 matches last season in MLS. He netted two goals an added one assist in 2017, and could very well be a part of Costa Rica’s World Cup squad in Russia this upcoming summer.

Danladi, netted eight goals as a rookie in 2017 for the Loons, which was the second-most on the roster. The former No. 1 Superdraft selection finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, and is a Ghana native. He has only played in 56 minutes in Minnesota’s opening two matches this season, failing to score in either match.

The Loons are back in action this Saturday as they face Atlanta United at TCF Bank Stadium.

DARWIN QUINTERO TO MINNESOTA ‘CLOSE’ TO BEING ANNOUNCED

Minnesota United’s announcement of the signing of Club America forward Darwin Quintero could be coming as soon as this week.

Jeff Reuter of the Athletic reported on Sunday via Twitter, that the news is close to coming after the sides had agreed to terms.

#MLS sources indicating to me that Darwin Quintero set to be announced by #MNUFC as soon as this week. Sides have agreed to terms; ITC final step. — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) March 25, 2018

The 30-year-old Colombian international played with Liga MX side Santos Laguna between 2008-2014, bagging 66 goals along the way. Quintero then moved to Club America in 2015, totaling 12 goals in his first season with the club. Since then he has found it tougher to find the back of the net, scoring only twice in 2017 with the club.

He has with 14 caps with the Colombian National Team, and could join a versatile attack which already features Christian Ramirez and Abu Danladi.