Monday Kickoff: Messi eyes final World Cup chance, Man United plan overhaul and more

One of the game’s great players sets his focus on the World Cup while one of the sport’s top coaches eyes a massive overhaul.

Lionel Messi says this summer’s World Cup is probably his last chance at glory with Argentina. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a major shakeup with Manchester United that could see as many as 10 moves this summer. (REPORT)

Marco Verratti says it is a “lie” that he is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Barcelona. (REPORT)

Thiago Silva says he is “sure” Neymar will stay with PSG this summer (REPORT)

Real Madrid has reportedly made it a priority to find a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. (REPORT)

Despite initially retiring from the international game, Gianluigi Buffon says he has rejoined the Italy squad to pay tribute to Davide Astori. (REPORT)

Mario Balotelli is reportedly set to leave Nice on a free transfer this summer. (REPORT)