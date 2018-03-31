Must-See Goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced himself to Major League Soccer with one of the best goals you’ll see in the world this season.
The newly-acquired LA Galaxy man hit a blistering shot from distance straight into the back of the net to tie the game at three goals apiece.
Ibrahimovic wasn’t finished in his first game in a Galaxy uniform, as he provided the home side with the game-winning goal.
Count me as an early doubter of this move, but I can’t really argue with what he did today. Apparently he has a bit more left in the tank…
MLS is def underrated as a league (Euro snobs gonna Euro snob) but it wouldn’t hurt for Zlatan to do well with Sweden this summer.
