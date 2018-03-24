Peru blank Croatia in first World Cup tune-up

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Peru’s good run of form has carried over into 2018.

Goals from Andre Carrillo and Edison Flores on each side of halftime pushed Peru to a 2-0 victory over Croatia in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night. Carrillo’s winner came off an 11th-minute deflected effort from just outside the penalty area following a bad Croatia turnover, and Flores netted three minutes after halftime on a rebound.

The Peruvians had to finish the game between World Cup particpants down a man, however, after midfielder Yoshimar Yotun was given a second yellow card in the 74th minute for obstructing a free kick from being played.

The win, which came in front of a pro-Peru crowd of 46,893, kept the South American nation undefeated in 11 straight games. The Peruvians’ last loss came on Nov. 15, 2016, in a 2-0 affair in World Cup Qualifying against Brazil.

Preparing for its first World Cup since 1982, Ricardo Gareca’s side jumped out to the early lead after some poor touches at the back allowed Carrillo to pick up the ball and fire from 20 yards out. His shot pinged off of an outstretched Domagoj Vida and beat goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

In control of much of the rest of the opening stanza, the Croatians thought they pulled level in the 41st minute when Nikola Kalinic finished from in close. Referee Ismael Elfath quickly disallowed the goal, however, ruling that Kalinic had shoved centerback Anderson Santamaria before making contact with the ball.

Peru came out playing better after the break and scored almost immediately on a lightning-quick counterattack that started with a nifty back heel from Carrillo. The 48th-minute play ended with Jefferson Farfan shooting at Subasic, who parried the ball right into the path of Flores for the easy finish in front of the open net.

Flores almost made it 3-0 a few minutes later, collecting a nifty back heel from Farfan and firing a stinging shot that whizzed by the left post.

Yotun, who was cautioned in the 56th minute for a foul, was given his marching orders 16 minutes before the final whistle. The Orlando City veteran’s sending off forced the Peruvians to defend more, and Croatia nearly made the man advantage count.

Substitute attacker Andrej Kramaric nearly pulled one back in the 90th minute when he headed a cross towards goal, but Peru goalkeeper Carlos Caceda got low to come up with the big stop. Caceda also stopped a potent effort from Kramaric a couple minutes later, pawing away a shot with his right hand to ensure Peru would win via shutout.

The two teams will continue their preparations for the World Cup with another stateside friendly next Tuesday. Peru is set to lock horns with Iceland at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, and Croatia will face off with Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.