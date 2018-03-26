Report: Benfica's Andre Horta set to join to LAFC

Los Angeles FC appear to have their final Designated Player.

According to Kristian Dyer of Metro NY, they are set to sign Portuguese midfielder Andre Horta from Benfica in a deal that includes a $1 million annual salary.

Hearing that Andre Horta has finalized a deal to MLS… Player had been linked to #LAFC in recent weeks. Deal with Benfica is done, per source. — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) March 25, 2018

Horta is currently on loan with SC Braga in Portugal, but has agreed to the move to MLS. LAFC and Benfica just have to negotiate when Horta will actually make the jump to his new club.

The 21-year-old Horta has 22 league appearances with Braga this season with one goal. He joined Benfica before the 2016-17 season before his loan for this campaign. He has represented Portugal at every youth level.