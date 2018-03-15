Report: Keaton Parks to join Benfica for preseason

Keaton Parks has earned some chances with the Benfica first team this season, and he’ll have a chance to seal a more regular spot this summer.

According to reports out of Portugal, Parks will spend this summer’s preseason with the Benfica first team. The midfielder has reportedly impressed manager Rui Vitoria during his time with the senior team and with several standout performances with Benfica B.

Parks has made a total of four appearances for Benfica this season, with three of those coming in league play. In addition, the midfielder has scored six goals in 21 appearances this season for Benfica B, including two finishes this past weekend against Uniao Madeira.

Benfica, who currently sit two points behind leaders Porto, face Feirense this weekend.