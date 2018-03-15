Report: Keaton Parks to join Benfica for preseason

Report: Keaton Parks to join Benfica for preseason

Featured

Report: Keaton Parks to join Benfica for preseason

Keaton Parks has earned some chances with the Benfica first team this season, and he’ll have a chance to seal a more regular spot this summer.

According to reports out of Portugal, Parks will spend this summer’s preseason with the Benfica first team. The midfielder has reportedly impressed manager Rui Vitoria during his time with the senior team and with several standout performances with Benfica B.

Parks has made a total of four appearances for Benfica this season, with three of those coming in league play. In addition, the midfielder has scored six goals in 21 appearances this season for Benfica B, including two finishes this past weekend against Uniao Madeira.

Benfica, who currently sit two points behind leaders Porto, face Feirense this weekend.

Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

2hr

The 2018 United Soccer League season kicks off Friday with an expected sellout in a Cascadia rivalry, last year’s champions taking on a southern newcomer, and a face off between two intriguing expansion (…)

More SBI
Home