Report: Revs interested in loan move for U.S. U-20 midfielder Luca de la Torre

The New England Revolution are reportedly interested in making a move for a U.S. youth international.
According to West London Sport, the Revs are interested in acquiring Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre via a loan deal. Fulham is reportedly considering whether or not a loan move would be the best situation for the midfielder’s development.
De la Torre, who is under contract with Fulham until 2020, made five appearances for Fulham’s first team between October and January, but hasn’t suited up for the Championship club since. The midfielder has long been a member of the U.S. program, featuring extensively at both the U-17 and U-20 levels.
The Revs could be in the market for another midfield piece due to the ongoing Lee Nguyen saga. The club has won one and lost one in the first two games of the 2018 season.
yes,Fullham,don´t let him play,is better to stay ative,and whit Revs will play offenly
LikeLike
As a Fulham supporter with full confidence in their youth system (Patrick Roberts, Chris Smalling, Emerson Hyndman, Moussa Dembele[Celtic], and now of course Ryan Sessegnon) It’s hard to want Luca to move to the MLS, where instead of fighting for a spot, I imagine would be playing 1st team football quite often. On one hand, playing regularly is valuable, but on the other, so is training with a team like Fulham who sit 4th in the championship, and are 15 games unbeaten pushing for promotion – the team plays beautiful passing and attacking football, 5 of the 10 top passers in the championship are Fulham players, including our beloved American Tim Ream. There is value there.
I don’t doubt he would make a difference for the Revs, who look like they’ll need a spark this season. Comforting that Brad Friedel sees his talent, I don’t fault him for trying to lure him over for a year.
It’ll be Interesting what Fulham makes of this
LikeLike
OMG, stop!
He is absolutely nor going to be guaranteed anything in MLS. He will be fighting for minutes and is probably going to get some. This rhetoric of players having guaranteed spots on MLS teams is just way too old.
LikeLike
the two contrasting schedules make development loans between MLS and other leagues difficult,
does he join the Revs now and play through the English off season and rejoin Fulham this fall?
or join the Revs midseason, while he is in preseason form, and then rejoin Fulham in January after 2-3 months off..
if he does join New England, its probably going to be a permanent transfer or at least a loan that turns into a permanent deal.
LikeLike
Would not say he is physically built to shine in MLS. Would be better off in a less physical league, although to be fair I thought the same of Hyndman and Zelalem when they moved to Rangers and that worked out well (in the short run at least; long run, not so much).
LikeLike