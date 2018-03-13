Report: Revs interested in loan move for U.S. U-20 midfielder Luca de la Torre

The New England Revolution are reportedly interested in making a move for a U.S. youth international.

According to West London Sport, the Revs are interested in acquiring Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre via a loan deal. Fulham is reportedly considering whether or not a loan move would be the best situation for the midfielder’s development.

De la Torre, who is under contract with Fulham until 2020, made five appearances for Fulham’s first team between October and January, but hasn’t suited up for the Championship club since. The midfielder has long been a member of the U.S. program, featuring extensively at both the U-17 and U-20 levels.

The Revs could be in the market for another midfield piece due to the ongoing Lee Nguyen saga. The club has won one and lost one in the first two games of the 2018 season.