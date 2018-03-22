Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs with LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly played his last match for Manchester United as a long-awaited MLS move beckons.
According to ESPN, Ibrahimovic is close to finalizing a move to MLS with the LA Galaxy remaining the most likely to sign the Swedish star. Ibrahimovic has just months remaining on his Manchester United deal and has been told by manager Jose Mourinho that he is free to make his move stateside.
The LA Times went on to report that Ibrahimvoic has indeed signed with the Galaxy.
An announcement is expected before the end of the week.
If the Galaxy were to sign Ibrahimovic, it would have to be as a TAM player as the club currently has the maximum of three Designated Players. Romain Alessandrini joins Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos as the Galaxy DPs, and none have a salary low enough to be bought down by TAM.
The Swede scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for United and has been long-linked to an MLS move, with the Galaxy in the picture for quite some time.
Meh. But I probably will buy a Ibra jersey.
LikeLike
Does anyone else seem to notice LAG get every player they want and seemingly strange rules no one has ever heard of allow it to happen?
LikeLike
Perhaps. But recognize that most of these players wouldn’t come to MLS unless they play in either NY or LA. It’s a packaged deal.
LikeLike
I get your point but it’s either a cap league with roster rules for all, or we have decided to have special cases and different rules for different teams. That players might prefer LA or NY doesn’t mean a league that elevates rules over people has to bend. As a Houston fan I always point out our titles came in the years between the Superteam Era and the DP Era, when there was a general hard cap with very limited salary grandfathering of a handful of players (Donovan, Johnson, etc.).
LikeLike
It’s not as bad as it used to be when the league first started and it felt like they wanted LA and DC to be superteams. Nominally there was a salary cap but they allowed signings and forced trades or whatever needed to happen. But even in this era you’ve had some sketchy stuff like Angel and Keane. And changes in regs like the original Beckham Exception (now DP), which in theory everyone can use, but not all can afford, do seem to coincide with desired player additions.
LikeLike
At the end there he signed two more one-year Man U deals too many (while toying with MLS) and as a result this has probably gone from being an interesting signing of a big name still stretching his prime and producing goals, into signing a knee-knacked 36 year old just short of the retirement home. I suspect it will sell tickets and he may have a highlight moment or two, but LAG is wrong side of the playoff line right now, was last in conference last season, and is risking becoming the less cool LA team in the other team’s expansion year. I would be looking more long term and competitiveness than short term and tickets. But it’s their money.
LikeLike