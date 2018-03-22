Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs with LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly played his last match for Manchester United as a long-awaited MLS move beckons.

According to ESPN, Ibrahimovic is close to finalizing a move to MLS with the LA Galaxy remaining the most likely to sign the Swedish star. Ibrahimovic has just months remaining on his Manchester United deal and has been told by manager Jose Mourinho that he is free to make his move stateside.

The LA Times went on to report that Ibrahimvoic has indeed signed with the Galaxy.

An announcement is expected before the end of the week.

If the Galaxy were to sign Ibrahimovic, it would have to be as a TAM player as the club currently has the maximum of three Designated Players. Romain Alessandrini joins Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos as the Galaxy DPs, and none have a salary low enough to be bought down by TAM.

The Swede scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for United and has been long-linked to an MLS move, with the Galaxy in the picture for quite some time.