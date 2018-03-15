San Jose Earthquakes, Inter Milan form partnership regarding youth development

The San Jose Earthquakes have formed a partnership with Serie A giants Inter Milan in regards to both youth development and sports science.

This collaboration was the second that the Quakes have been included in after partnering with the German Football Association last July. Inter, who celebrated its 110 year anniversary last Friday, was the only Italian club to attend last Wednesday’s Stanford Innovation Conference.

“The reason why Inter Milan is the ideal partner for our club is because they help us identify with the highest benchmarks in European talent development,” said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli. “In May, before we conclude the 2017-18 USSDA season, we are presenting how Inter Milan will lend great value to specific Quakes-driven initiatives that we have been eager to present to our academy and the greater Bay Area.”

Inter has played continuously in Italy’s top tier since its first season in 1909. They have won 18 league titles, seven Coppa Italia’s and five Supercoppa Italiana titles. Inter has also won Champions League three times, most recently in 2010.

“Inter Milan has a strong, lengthy history of youth development and we’re excited to collaborate on best practices,” said Earthquakes technical director Chris Leitch. “It’s a great opportunity for our club to have consistent dialogue with one of the world leaders in the youth development space.”