Second half goals lead NYCFC past sloppy Orlando City

It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season but, with David Villa out of the lineup, NYCFC will be just fine with Saturday’s result.

Ismael Tajouri and Maxi Moralez provided goals on Saturday as NYCFC topped Orlando City, 2-0, at Yankee Stadium.

The first goal finally came in the second half, and it was a calamitous one. On the end of a fastball of a backpass from Yoshi Yotun, Joe Bendik mishit his clearance directly into the path of Tajouri. The NYCFC forward dribbled around the defense before rolling a shot into the back of the net, scoring the game’s first goal.

In the 74th minute, NYCFC doubled their advantage on a finish from Maxi Moralez following a bad turnover from Orlando City.

Both teams were a bit shorthanded on Saturday. NYCFC was without star David Villa and starter Anton Tinnerholm, while Dom Dwyer was out for Orlando City.

The first half was a physical affair with both teams on the giving and receiving ends on a number of hard fouls. Just two produced yellow cards, though, as Cristian Higuita earned cautions for their fouls just one minute apart.

Wallace was a part of NYCFC’s best chance of the half, as the veteran winger got a head to a perfectly-hit cross from Moralez. The Costa Rican’s shot beat Joe Bendik, but not the post, preserving the scoreless draw heading into halftime.

Early into the second half, both teams saw chances go wide of the post. Justin Meram fired one just wide on the Orlando City end before Moralez pushed one outside of the post just moments later. Eventually, NYCFC broke through, securing the team’s third win in as many matches.

NYCFC returns to action with a visit to the New England Revolution next time out, while Orlando City returns against hosts the New York Red Bulls in their next match.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Maxi Moralez ran the midfield and scored the second NYCFC goal, leading the way in a sloppy but successful home performance.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Saturday’s clash was a boring one before the calamitous opener, a goal which changed the game in a big way.

MATCH TO FORGET

Joe Bendik and Yoshi Yotun both made mistakes on the game’s lone goal as Orlando City slumped to a defeat.