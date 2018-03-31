Second half goals propel Whitecaps past Crew

The Vancouver Whitecaps had found a couple road bumps over the last few weeks following back-to-back wins to start the season. They got past those bumps on Saturday

The Whitecaps got back to winning ways on Saturday, coming back for a 2-1 win against the Columbus Crew at Mafpre Stadium.

Gyasi Zardes was in the right place at the right time on the opener, pouncing on a rebound after Pedro Santos was kept out by Stefan Marinovic in the 29th minute. It was Zardes’ fourth goal of the 2018 campaign.

Brek Shea leveled the score for the Whitecaps after 51 minutes, beating Zack Steffen to the center of the goal with a left-footed shot. It was Shea’s second goal of the season.

Video Review was used midway through the second-half and waived off Alphonso Davies’ goal minutes after the Canadian came into the match.

However, Kei Kamara snatched the lead for Vancouver after 78 minutes as he headed Felipe’s cross into the center of the goal. The Sierra Leone international now has three goals for the Whitecaps since joining in the offseason.

The Crew came close to snatching a late point as Artur hit the crossbar with a header after 86 minutes. It was the only effort Columbus had on goal other than Zardes’ opener.

Robinson’s team held on though for their third win of the season, which moves them into first place in the Western Conference. It also snapped a two-match winless run, and improves Vancouver to 10 points through five matches.

Vancouver (3-1-1) next close out a two-match road trip on April 7th at Real Salt Lake. The Crew (3-1-1), who suffered their first defeat of the season next begin a two-match road trip also on the 7th facing the Chicago Fire.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kei Kamara has continued to produce for his new club, scoring the winner in the match. Even at 33, Kamara is showing no signs of slowing down.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

After giving up the lead, Columbus almost fought their way back for a point. Artur’s header struck the bar late which could have meant a different ending had the goal went in.

MATCH TO FORGET

Federico Higuain was pretty quiet in front of goal. The Argentine had zero shots on goal, and failed to set up any other real chances towards goal as well.