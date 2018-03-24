Soccer Saturday: Your Running Commentary

It may be an international weekend, but there’s plenty of MLS matches on the schedule to headline Saturday afternoon and evening.

The day starts in New England as the Revs play host to a surging NYCFC. The action that moves out West as FC Dallas plays host to the Portland Timbers in a match of two teams that could certainly use a win.

In Eastern Conference action, the Columbus Crew face D.C. United before the New York Red Bulls host Minnesota United in an inter-conference clash. The action concludes in Colorado and Vancouver as the Rapids host Sporting KC before the Whitecaps take on a weakened LA Galaxy team.

If you’ll be watching today’s matches, feel free to share your thoughts, analysis and questions in the comment section below.

Here’s a closer look at today’s schedule:

SATURDAY

MLS

1:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

3:30 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United

6 p.m. – MLS Live – New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United

9 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

10 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy