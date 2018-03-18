Sunday European Rewind: RB Leipzig defeats Bayern, PSG comebacks against Nice, and more

RB Leipzig may have seen 2017-18 as a much more difficult season than last year, but that did not stop them from handing league leaders Bayern Munich their third league loss of the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side came back from an early deficit to defeat Bayern 2-1 at Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Sandro Wagner’s header after 12 minutes handed Bayern an early advance on the road. Naby Keita’s seventh goal of the season in all competitions drew Leipzig level in the 37th-minute. Leading scorer Timo Werner put Leipzig in front for good in the 56th-minute after he finished off Keita’s assist from inside of the box. Bayern struggled offensively in the match, creating only two shots on goal. Leipzig stay in sixth place after the win, while Bayern are 17 points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere in Europe, Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Nice while Marseille hosted Lyon. The quarterfinals of the English F.A. Cup concluded with Wigan Athletic hosting Southampton. Barcelona welcomed Athletic Bilbao in Spain, while Atletico Madrid traveled to Villarreal.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH F.A. CUP

Southampton booked their place into the F.A. Cup semifinals after a 2-0 road win at third-tier side Wigan Athletic. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored Southampton’s opener after 62 minutes, after the Dane slotted home Dusan Tadic’s assist. Manolo Gabbiadini saw his 73rd-minute penalty kick saved by Christian Walton which kept the Latics alive in the tie. Cedric Soares’ right-footed finish from a difficult angle sealed the win for Mark Hughes’ side, who snapped a three-match winless run in the process.

Here’s all of Sunday’s F.A. Cup results:

Wigan Athletic 0 – Southampton 2

Leicester City 1 – Chelsea 2

Chelsea, Manchester United, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur are the remaining four teams left in the competition.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Barcelona made it four consecutive wins on Sunday, defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the Camp Nou. Paco Alcacer’s opener came eight minutes in to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. It was the Spaniard’s third league goal of the season. Lionel Messi’s left-football effort doubled the hosts lead after 30 minutes, as his long-range strike found the bottom right corner. Marc Andre ter Stegen made three saves in the home clean sheet for the league leaders. Bilbao drop to 13th in the league standings after the road loss.

Atletico Madrid’s chase for the La Liga crown took a huge hit on Sunday, after falling 2-1 on the road at Villarreal. An eight-minute brace from Enes Unal sealed a huge comeback for the hosts at El Madrigal. Unal’s header after 82 minutes leveled the score after Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico a 1-0 with a first-half penalty kick. Unal’s winner came in the 90th-minute as the forward finished from close range. The Turkish forward now has five goals in league play this season. Victor Vitolo was sent off minutes later for Atletico for violent conduct. Villarreal jump into fifth place with the win, while Atletico remain in second after losing their second match in March.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Leganes 2 – Sevilla 1

Barcelona 2 – Athletic Bilbao 0

Villarreal 2 – Atletico Madrid 1

Celta Vigo 0 – Malaga 0

Real Madrid 6 – Girona 3

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund used a first-half finish by Michy Batshuayi to earn all three points at home in a 1-0 win against Hannover. The Belgian international slotted home his eighth goal in all competition for the club in just his 11th appearance. Batshuayi curled home a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner after 24 minutes. Hannover keeper Philipp Tschauner was the busier of the two goalies, making seven saves in the loss. Christian Pulisic started for Dortmund and played 70 minutes in the victory. Dortmund are in third a point back from the second-place, while Hannover have dropped to 13th.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Borussia Dortmund 1 – Hannover 0

FC Koln 2 – Bayer Leverkusen 0

RB Leipzig 2 – Bayern Munich 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Roma used goals in each half to claim a 2-0 road win at Crotone on Sunday. Stephan El Shaarawy’s close-range finish after 39 minutes gave the Italian international eight goals on the season in all competitions. Radja Nainggolan’s long-range strike in the 75th-minute extended Roma’s advantage to 2-0 which sealed the points for the visitors. Crotone keeper Alex Cordaz made six saves in the defeat, which was his side’s third out of the past five matches. Crotone are in 18th and a point from safety, while Roma remains in third place.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Sampdoria 0 – Inter Milan 5

Hellas Verona 0 – Atalanta 5

Benevento 1 – Cagliari 2

AC Milan 3 – Chievo Verona 2

Torino 1 – Fiorentina 2

Crotone 0 – AS Roma 2

Lazio 1 – Bologna 1

Napoli 1 – Genoa 0

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain made it three consecutive league wins as they came back to defeat Nice 2-1. Angel Di Maria’s left-footed finish leveled the sides at the Allianz Riviera, four minutes after Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring for Nice. Dani Alves played the hero for Unai Emery’s side, heading home PSG’s winner after 82 minutes. It was the Brazilian’s third goal of the season in all competitions, which gives PSG a 17 point lead in the standings. Nice are in eighth, and 12 points back from the European places.

Memphis Depay scored a stoppage time winner to propel Lyon to a 3-2 road win at Marseille. Depay headed home an assist from Mariano in the 90th-minute to steal three points on the road. A right-footed finish from Rolando after 31 minutes gave Marseille a 1-0 lead. An own goal by Adil Rami leveled the score for Lyon ahead of halftime. Houssem Aouar’s long-range strike in the 52nd-minute put the visitors in front early in the second-half before Kostas Mitroglou headed Rudi Garcia’s side level. Depay played the hero scoring his 13th goal of the season in all competitions. The win helped Lyon pull to two points within their opponents who remain in third place.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Nice 1 – PSG 2

Metz 1 – Nantes 1

St. Etienne 2 – Guingamp 0

Marseille 2 – Lyon 3