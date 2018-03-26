The Best of MLS Week 4: Bradley Wright-Phillips, Sebastian Blanco, and more

It may have been an abbreviated week of MLS action thanks to the international break, but that doesn’t mean the games were short on action.

From multi-goal games, to rookie debuts, to an impressive golazo, the six games of week four had quite a bit going for them.

Here is the best of the best from the smaller than usual slate:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice for the New York Red Bulls as they cruised passed Minnesota United by a 3-0 score. Wright-Phillips provided an impressive finish on a Tim Parker assist for the second Red Bulls goal on the night and found his second towards the end in equally impressive fashion. This was only his first league start of the young season, but he now has three goals in only 125 minutes of play.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The Columbus Crew continued their hot start with a dominating 3-1 win over D.C. United at MAPFRE Stadium. They got massive contributions their offseason acquisitions this week as Milton Valenzuela and Ricardo Clark found the scoresheet in the first half. Pedro Santos provided the third just before the break, which allowed the Crew to coast on through the second half for the victory.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Tomas Hilliard-Arce made his MLS debut on Saturday as he played the full 90 minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 0-0 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Playing on the left side of a back three, he played a large part in keeping that scoreless tie intact thanks to his four interceptions and ten clearances on the evening.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

Sebastian Blanco equalized for the Timbers with this strike that went from the corner of the penalty area to the top corner of the net.