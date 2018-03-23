This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The countdown to the World Cup is on as this weekend, featuring an international break full of nations tuning up for this summer’s marquee event.

The weekend opens with Russia and Brazil, the last two World Cup hosts, playing each other on Friday afternoon, and continues with the last two world champions, Germany and Spain squaring off.

Other World Cup bound nations are in action as well. France plays Colombia, Egypt takes on Portugal, and much, much more.

Here’s the full rundown of the televised soccer for this international weekend:

FRIDAY

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Russia vs. Brazil

3:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – France vs. Colombia

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Argentina vs. Italy

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Germany vs. Spain

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Egypt vs. Portugal

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Austria vs. Slovenia

3:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Scotland vs. Costa Rica

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Serbia vs. Morrocco

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Poland vs. Nigeria

10:30 p.m. – FS1 – Mexico vs. Iceland

ascenso mx

9 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Venados

SATURDAY

mls

1:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

3:30 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United

6 p.m. – MLS Live – New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United

9 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

10 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy

international friendly

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sweden vs. Chile

1:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – England U21 vs. Romania U21

english football league one

11 a.m. – ESPN3 – Shrewsbury Town vs. AFC Wimbledon

english football league two

1:15 p.m. – ESPN3 – Luton Town vs. Barnet

spanish segunda division

11 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Lugo vs. Real Valladoilid

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sporting Gijon vs. Rayo Vallecano

usl

3 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City vs. North Carolina FC

5 pm. – YouTube – Richmond Kickers vs. Indy Eleven

6 p.m. – YouTube – Atlanta United II vs. New York Red Bulls II

6 p.m. – YouTube – Nashville SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

6 p.m. – YouTube – Charleston Battery vs. Penn FC

6 p.m. – YouTube – Charlotte Independence vs. Toronto FC II

6:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – YouTube – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Real Monarchs SLC

7 p.m. – YouTube – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Portland Timbers 2

7:30 p.m. – San Antonio FC vs. Saint Louis FC

7:30 p.m. Swope Park Rangers vs. Seattle Sounders 2

10 p.m. – YouTube – Phoenix Rising vs. Oklahoma City Energy

10 p.m. – YouTube – Fresno FC vs. LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – YouTube – Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic

11 p.m. – YouTube – Las Vegas Lights vs. Reno 1868

uruguayan primera division

6 p.m. – GolTV – Atenas vs. Penarol

club friendly

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Club America

SUNDAY

nwsl

5 p.m. – go90 – Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars

english football league one

11 a.m. – ESPN3 – Portsmouth vs. Oxford United

english football league two

8:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Chesterfield vs. Notts County

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Zaragoza vs. Sevilla II

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Barcelona II vs. Osasuna

uruguayan primera division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. River Plate

club friendly

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey