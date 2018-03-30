This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Club soccer is back after a week of international action and the world has gifted us several great matches.

The Premier League’s return is headlined by two London rivals battling for a spot in Europe for next season. Sunday’s finale features Chelsea and Tottenham looking to get themselves into the Champions League next fall, with the loser more likely looking at Europa League play.

Germany’s biggest rival makes its return to the national television stage. Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast over the air in the United States leading into the first ever match between Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy in MLS.

France sees its first trophy of the year as Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco battle for the French Coupe de la Ligue.

Here’s the full menu of soccer for the weekend, including one very busy Saturday:

Friday

mls

8 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake

liga mx

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Santos Laguna

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – CNBC – West Ham United vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Everton vs. Manchester City

mls

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls

3 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

3 p.m. – FOX – LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

6 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Portland Timbers

8 p.m. – MLS Live – Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United

8 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York City FC

8:30 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs. New England Revoltuion

9 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union

10 p.m. – MLS Live – Seattle Sounders vs. Montreal Impact

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta Vigo

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Koln

12:30 p.m. – Fox – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hertha Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. AS Roma

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Inter Milan vs. Hellas Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Crotone

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Torino

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Benevento

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. SPAL

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Napoli

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo vs. Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. AC Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Olympique Marseille

french coupe de la lige

3:05 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

3:30 p.m. – Sporting Braga vs. Sporting CP

belgian JUPILER league

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Kortrijk vs. Waasland-Beveren

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – AS Eupen vs. Beerschot-Wilrijk

liga mx

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Toluca

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Puebla

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Club Leon

9:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Monterrey

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Cruz Azul

english football league championship

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Hull City vs. Aston Villa

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Nurnberg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. FC Kaiserslautern

ascenso mx

11 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Correcaminos UAT

nwsl

3 p.m. – go90 – North Carolina Courage vs. Sky Blue FC

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

8:15 p.m. – go90 – Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns

uruguayan primera division

7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Torque vs. Penarol

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Stoke City

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs. Alaves

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Real Sociedad

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. – FS1 – Mainz vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

ligue 1

9 a.m, – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Bordeaux

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Montpellier

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. SC Amiens

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Saint-Etienne

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Metz

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Toulouse

belgian jupiler league

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Zulte-Waregem vs. OH Leuven

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Trabzonaspor

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Club Tijuana

ecuador primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – LDU Quito vs. Independiente del Valle

6 p.m. – GolT – Barcelona vs. Macara

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Sandhausen

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Union Berlin

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Erzgebirge Aue