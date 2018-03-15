Thursday Kickoff: Iniesta to decide future, Conte favored to take over PSG and more

One veteran star’s future remains up in the air while one big-name coach appears to be on the move.

Andres Iniesta says he will decide his future with Barcelona before May. (REPORT)

Antonio Conte is reportedly the favorite to coach PSG next season. (REPORT)

Conte’s job is reportedly safe with Chelsea, but the Italian coach is still expected to leave this summer. (REPORT)

Sergio Busquets is set to miss up to three weeks with a toe injury. (REPORT)

Marco Reus says he would be “very happy” if Dortmund was able to hold on to Michy Batshuayi. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere has been linked to AC Milan after manager Gennaro Gattuso said he was a big fan of the midfielder. (REPORT)

Nice’s president says Mario Balotelli will probably leave the club. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Chivas cruised to a home win over the Seattle Sounders in CCL action. (READ)

The latest episode of the SBI Soccer Podcast dropped on Wednesday. (READ)

Bradley Wright-Phillips put in a “supernatural” performance for the Red Bulls in their win over Xolos. (READ)

Florian Valot was the unsung hero in the Red Bulls’ CCL win. (READ)

Xolos are now focusing on the league following the team’s CCL loss. (READ)