Thursday Kickoff: Messi injury, Reus to miss Bayern clash and more

Two stars are dealing with injury issues as we march down the home stretch.

Lionel Messi is set to undergo tests on his hamstrings Friday after an injury kept him out of Argentina’s loss to Spain. (REPORT)

Marco Reus will miss Borussia Dortmund’s match against Bayern Munich due to injury. (REPORT)

Despite current negotiations being put on old, Gabriel Jesus reportedly wishes to stay at Manchester City. (REPORT)

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has said it will take “much more” than €90 million for the club to sell star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in German goalkeeper Bernd Leno. (REPORT)

PAOK’s gun-toting president Ivan Savvidis has received a three-year ban for storming the pitch with a holstered weapon. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers benefited from prior chemistry in a standout effort. (READ)

Bobby Wood scored a much-needed goal. (READ)

A lack of creativity put a slight damper on an otherwise solid USMNT performance. (READ)

After overcoming early nerves, Timothy Weah was pleased with his USMNT debut. (READ)

The MLS-based midfield shined against Paraguay. (READ)

Mexico fell to a shorthanded Croatia in a friendly. (READ)