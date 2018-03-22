Thursday Kickoff: Real Madrid prefers Lewandowski, Wilshere free to leave Arsenal and more

While Real Madrid prepares for another big summer, a longtime Arsenal stalwart could soon leave the club.

Real Madrid would reportedly prefer a move for Robert Lewandowski over Harry Kane. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere says Arsene Wenger told him he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season. (REPORT)

A free agent in the summer, Emre Can says he hopes to ply his trade at a “very big club” next year. (REPORT)

Chelsea has reportedly placed a bid of 63 million euros for Mauro Icardi. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly targeting Roma goalkeeper Alisson to compete with incumbent starter Keylor Navas. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly after German fullback Hector. (REPORT)

Manchester United has applied to form a women’s team. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look at the Top 5 international matches featuring MLS stars. (READ)

MLS players touched on a number of topics in ESPN’s anonymous player poll. (READ)

Following the poll, SBI asks which player you believe is the most overrated in MLS. (READ)

Toronto FC has re-signed Victor Vazquez. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders are eyeing a DP forward signing this summer. (READ)

Becky Sauerbrunn’s return headlines the latest USWNT squad. (READ)

Eric Lichaj is embracing a leadership role for a transitioning USMNT. (READ)