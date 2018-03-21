Toronto FC re-sign midfielder Victor Vazquez

Toronto FC’s Spanish midfield wizard will stick around with the club a bit longer.

The club announced they’ve re-signed Victor Vazquez to a multi-year contract. The 31-year-old had 16 assists in 2017, which was good for second in the league. He also had ten goals in all competitions last year.

“Following the conclusion of the 2016 season, teams within MLS started to figure out they could sit back on us. It was critical for our group to find a top-level talent that could help unlock teams and put us over the top,” said Toronto FC Sr. Vice-President, Soccer Operations & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

“Victor ultimately would become that piece helping us in our success last season in winning the treble. We are pleased to get this deal done so that Victor can help us defend our titles this season and beyond.”

Vazquez arrived in Toronto before last season from Cruz Azul in Mexico. He is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy at Barcelona, and made one appearance for the Barcelona first team.