Tuesday Kickoff: Griezmann turns down contract, Mourinho looking to keep de Gea and more

By: Ryan Tolmich | March 13, 2018 9:05 am ET

While one Spanish club received a bit of good news over a potential transfer, another was told to find another target when the time comes.

Antoine Griezmann has turned down a contract offer from Atletico Madrid, opening the door for a potential move to Barcelona.(REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says Real Madrid should “think of another player” and end their pursuit of David de Gea. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is set to open contract talks with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho says it would be “great” if Neymar returned to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Relegation-threatened Southampton fired manager Mauricio Pellegrino. (REPORT)

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes says he is experiencing a personal “hell” at the club. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is “calm and happy” despite reports linking him with a move away from AC Milan. (REPORT)

