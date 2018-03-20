Tuesday Kickoff: Liverpool to keep Salah, Icardi expects new Inter deal and more

Two of European soccer’s biggest stars look set to remain with their current clubs.

Liverpool will reportedly not sell Mohamed Salah under any circumstances, and the star winger reportedly does not have a release clause in his contract. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi’s wife/agent is confident that he will sign a new deal with Inter Milan. (REPORT)

UEFA will not punish Danny Welbeck for his dive against AC Milan. (REPORT)

Anthony Martial’s agent could not confirm that the French winger will remain at Manchester United. (REPORT)

Ander Herrera could return to Athletic Bilbao if Manchester United looks to sell the Spanish midfielder. (REPORT)

Jorginho’s agent says the Napoli midfielder has not been in contact with any Premier League clubs despite reported interest from Manchester United. (REPORT)

