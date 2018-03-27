Tuesday Kickoff: Messi injury; Bayern, Dortmund chase Hasenhuttl and more

One of the game’s big stars will miss a big-time friendly while two top teams have reportedly set their sights on the same manager.

Lionel Messi will reportedly miss Argentina’s friendly against Spain due to a muscle issue. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interesting in hiring RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhüttl. (REPORT)

David de Gea says he feels he gets more respect in England than he does in Spain. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly offer Antoine Griezmann more money than Barcelona due to Financial Fair Play rules. (REPORT)

Nice manager Lucien Favre is reportedly negotiationg a buyout with the club. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet says he will decide his future after the World Cup. (READ)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can took to Instagram to speak out against reports regarding his future. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

SBI takes a look at Who Should Start for the USMNT on Tuesday. (READ)

Antonee Robinson is looking to provide an answer for the USMNT at left back. (READ)

Ahead of his potential USMNT debut, Timothy Weah says the U.S. is ready to “shock the world”. (READ)

The United 2026 bid released a sample match schedule. (READ)

Bradley Wright-Phillips headlines the Best of MLS Week 4. (READ)

Alex Muyl made his case with the Red Bulls with a goalscoring performance. (READ)