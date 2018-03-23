U.S. Soccer unveils 2018 national team jerseys

U.S. Soccer officially unveiled the 2018 jerseys for both national teams on Friday afternoon.

The home strip is white with red and blue horizontal stripes, while the away uniform is navy blue with horizontal stripes.

The uniforms will debut Tuesday, when the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Paraguay in Cary, North Carolina.

