UCL Wednesday Rewind: Barcelona downs Chelsea, Bayern eliminates Besiktas

Barcelona knew that returning to the Camp Nou would be huge for their second leg match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Chelsea. Following their 1-1 draw in London, the Catalan side advanced to the quarterfinals after a dominant 3-0 second leg win at home on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi provided the opener for Barcelona after three minutes, squeezing a right-footed effort underneath Thibaut Courtois for a 1-0 lead. It was Messi’s 601st goal between club and county and his 35th in all competitions this season.

The Argentine turned into the distributor for Barcelona’s second goal of the match, sliding a breakthrough pass to Ousmane Dembele who rifled into the top-right corner for a 2-0 advantage. It was Dembele’s first goal of the season in all competitions.

Marcos Alonso struck the right post in stoppage time from a left-footed free kick which was Chelsea’s best effort of the first-half.

Messi nutmegged Courtois for the second time on the evening, beating the Belgian after 63 minutes. With the goal, Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only other player to reach 100 Champions League goals, all coming with Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made two saves in the clean sheet, Barca’s 29th of the season in all comps. Courtois made two saves as Chelsea crash out at the Round of 16 stage.

BAYERN BOOK PLACE IN QUARTERFINALS WITH DOMINANT AGGREGATE WIN OVER BESIKTAS

Bayern Munich breezed their way into the UCL quarterfinals with an 8-1 aggregate victory over Besiktas over two legs. After a dominant first leg win at home, Bayern used a trio of goals to win Wednesday’s second leg 3-1 in Istanbul.

Thiago Alcantara’s left-footed finish in the 18th-minute opened scoring for Bayern, after the Spaniard finished Thomas Muller’s cross. It was his fourth goal of the season in all competitions.

An own-goal by Besiktas’ Gokhan Gonul doubled the advantage for Bayern a minute into the second-half.

Vagner Love’s left-footed finish in the 59th-minute gave Besiktas fans something to cheer about, as it made it 2-1 on the day. Sandro Wagner’s close-range finish after 84 minutes capped the final score at 3-1 on the day. Sven Ulreich made four saves in the win for Bayern.

Here are the teams that are in the quarterfinals:

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

AS Roma

Sevilla

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw takes place on Friday, March 16th at 7 a.m.