USMNT vs. Paraguay: Live Commentary

For the second time in 2018, the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for friendly action.
The U.S. faces off with CONMEBOL representative Paraguay on Tuesday at Sahlen’s Stadium in North Carolina looking for some excitement from a crop of young players. Nine players could earn their first caps for the USMNT, while veterans like DeAndre Yedlin, Wil Trapp and Bobby Wood lead the charge.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Good evening all, and welcome to tonight’s live commentary. USMNT lineup is out, and it’s pretty much as expected.
Looks like Trapp, who is serving as captain, will have No. 6 duties with the foursome of Nagbe, Adams, Delgado and Saief ahead of him in that order. Bobby Wood the lone striker up top. Initial lineup is mostly-veteran based, but expect a bunch of the newer faces to jump into the fray in the second half.
What are your expectations for tonight? What would make the match a success in your eyes? Any comments/criticisms of the lineup? Any lingering questions?
Feel free to fire them our way heading towards kickoff.
LikeLike
cap tie all 9 new guys!!!
LikeLike
(does that sound like hell?)
LikeLike
This match cap ties nobody. Not an “official” match, but I like the idea!
LikeLike
Yup. Going to have to wait until Gold Cup for that talk to begin.
LikeLike
Ryan has it been determined will the Cup of Nations cap-tie players?
LikeLike
Believe so, but that’s still a ways away.
LikeLike
Ok with line up but want to see Weah, Robinson, EPB, Novakovich and Moore in game.
Excited for game! Don’t care at all about score, just want to get idea of their skills.
LikeLike
Almost time for kickoff. Anyone with any predictions, bold or otherwise?
LikeLike
USA 2-0…….then I wake up.
LikeLike
Alex Bono and Kekuta Manneh left off the gameday roster, while Weston McKennie also misses out due to injury.
LikeLike
Damn. Miazga is on the field… now we aren’t going to qualify for Qatar.
LikeLike
I mean he greatly let me down in the one qualifier he played! I mean we only beat St.V&G 6-1, that debacle ruined our confidence for the next two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good start for the USMNT. Keeping possession pretty well through the first two or so minutes.
LikeLike
Several pretty bad passes from US but still enjoyable so far.
LikeLike
As expected. Will never be 100 percent crisp, but definitely good to see energy and a bit of bounce.
LikeLike
Tough start for Bobby Wood. Few offside calls and one botched one-on-one chance. Can see he’s a player lacking a bit of gametime/confidence.
LikeLike
Love the runs from Wood. Needs to be a bit more clinical. Really want to see him score. He needs confidence boost.
LikeLike
Agree. Would be a good idea to give him an extended run out given his struggles with Hamburg. Goal would work wonders.
LikeLike
Nice build up play and some great moves from Vil. Really enjoying US play.
LikeLike
Villafana has looked good. Been super solid in the attack. Has to prove himself once again heading into the new cycle.
LikeLike
I life the way the team is passing in as little amount of touches as possible but still holing possession. Would love to see 2 forwards in the 2nd half.
LikeLike
Saief has been drifting in, and he’s been the standout for me so far. Looked pretty good so far. Not fully smooth, but the ideas and possession have been there.
LikeLike
I love Wood, but he is getting worse as game goes on.
LikeLike
Question is how long you let him stay out there to try and find it. Taking him out early could hurt his confidence even more. Needs a goal in a bad way.
LikeLike
Still missing that CM that can break down a defense when they get numbers behind the ball.
LikeLike
You knew that going in, though. In terms of playmakers, don’t really have one on this roster. Think it is less of a problem when that guy from Dortmund shows up, though.
LikeLike
He certainly helps.
LikeLike
PENALTY TO THE USMNT! Great ball from Delgado, better run from Adams, who tries to round the goalkeeper and is taken down. Penalty coming for the U.S., and I feel like you have to give it to Wood.
LikeLike
GOAL WOOD! Calm finish to the right side of the goal. He needed that. 1-0 to the USMNT, and it’s a deserved one.
LikeLike
trapp and villafana? why? somebody can explain
LikeLike
Trapp has been really good and Villafana was great for the first 20 or so minutes. Think both have impressed thus far.
LikeLike
Villafaña has been one of the best players on the field along with Saief, Adams and Miazga
LikeLike
Very impressive first half. Wood still shaky but hopefully PK will get him back on track.
LikeLike
That’s the aim. Ideal for him. Needed to get something going, and I’m sure the USMNT hopes that was it.
LikeLike
Feel free to fire some halftime thoughts/questions/analysis my way. Pretty good one so far.
LikeLike
Second half underway. No changes yet for the USMNT.
LikeLike
Tyler Adams Man of the Half followed by Miazga.
Adams covers ground in a flash, maybe as fast as Yedlin. Hes also mentally excellent, constantly urging players to play fast and forward. Hes special. One of the best young players I have seen with the USMNT.
Miazga was also very good. Almiron struggled to beat him. Miazga went 2-0 in one v ones with Almiron.
LikeLike
Thought it was a good first half. The only thing I didn’t like about the first half was a fan chant that sounded like it was based off the melody for that song ” Hey Mickey you’re so fine……”….that has to stop.
LikeLike
Paraguay’s Rojas lucky to not see red for a studs-up tackle on Delgado, and a bit of chaos comes after. Definitely a bit heated.
LikeLike
2nd half: Kenny Saief show.
Dude is full of skill. Excellent set piece taker too.
LikeLike
Refer “amigo” yellow for one side only.
LikeLike
Just because I said it.
LikeLike
Rubin in for Saief.
LikeLike
If Trapp continues this level of play, Bradley is going to need to step it up or he could get benched.
LikeLike
Definitely agree…these younger guys are sending a message to usmnt old guard….step up or step aside
LikeLike
Time for 5 subs remaining to be used. Should have been done 10 mins ago.
LikeLike
It’s wild to me that we haven’t seen any more subs yet. Why the wait?
LikeLike
80th min and only 2 subs. WTF???????
LikeLike
Novakovich coming in now for Wood. Long overdue.
LikeLike
This team from Paraguay is very bad.
LikeLike
This is really starting to piss me off. Make the changes.
LikeLike
Too late to even be interesting now. I don’t get it
LikeLike
Maybe it’s my TV, but I keep thinking our guys have rat-tails with those red tags on the shirt backs
LikeLike
Anyone hear anything about the U20s vs Atletico this morning, heard it was 1-1 but no report of goal scorer.
LikeLike
Refer “amigo”.
LikeLike
Overall, extremely satisfying performance. Lots of potential MOTM’s.
Paraguay wasn’t great but still great for this group to get win. Defense and mid’s very solid.
Think about what it would be to add CP and Weston to group?
Still sad we did not get to see Moore and EPB.
LikeLike
never once thought, “if only Michael Bradley were on the field.” Trapp and Adams did well. The biggest head scratcher was why Sarachen wasted so many subs and waited so long. I guess he really wanted to win.
LikeLike
He is pushing for job full time.
LikeLike
Its time to give the kids the keys.
Here’s my USMNT 18:
————-Wood————–
————————Pulisic—
Saief—————————–
————McKennie———-
————-Adams————-
Villafaña—————–Yedlin
——–Brooks—Miazga—–
————-Steffen————
Subs:
Trapp
Zimmerman
CCV
Altidore
Novakovich
Nagbe
Weah
LikeLike
We would probably have better success playing with 11 players.
LikeLike