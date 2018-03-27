USMNT vs. Paraguay: Live Commentary

U.S. Soccer

For the second time in 2018, the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for friendly action.

The U.S. faces off with CONMEBOL representative Paraguay on Tuesday at Sahlen’s Stadium in North Carolina looking for some excitement from a crop of young players. Nine players could earn their first caps for the USMNT, while veterans like DeAndre Yedlin, Wil Trapp and Bobby Wood lead the charge.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Good evening all, and welcome to tonight’s live commentary. USMNT lineup is out, and it’s pretty much as expected.

    Looks like Trapp, who is serving as captain, will have No. 6 duties with the foursome of Nagbe, Adams, Delgado and Saief ahead of him in that order. Bobby Wood the lone striker up top. Initial lineup is mostly-veteran based, but expect a bunch of the newer faces to jump into the fray in the second half.

    What are your expectations for tonight? What would make the match a success in your eyes? Any comments/criticisms of the lineup? Any lingering questions?

    Feel free to fire them our way heading towards kickoff.

  • Pjs

    Ok with line up but want to see Weah, Robinson, EPB, Novakovich and Moore in game.
    Excited for game! Don’t care at all about score, just want to get idea of their skills.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Alex Bono and Kekuta Manneh left off the gameday roster, while Weston McKennie also misses out due to injury.

    • johnnyrazor

      I mean he greatly let me down in the one qualifier he played! I mean we only beat St.V&G 6-1, that debacle ruined our confidence for the next two years.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Good start for the USMNT. Keeping possession pretty well through the first two or so minutes.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        As expected. Will never be 100 percent crisp, but definitely good to see energy and a bit of bounce.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Tough start for Bobby Wood. Few offside calls and one botched one-on-one chance. Can see he’s a player lacking a bit of gametime/confidence.

  • Pjs

    Love the runs from Wood. Needs to be a bit more clinical. Really want to see him score. He needs confidence boost.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Agree. Would be a good idea to give him an extended run out given his struggles with Hamburg. Goal would work wonders.

      • Pjs

        Nice build up play and some great moves from Vil. Really enjoying US play.

        Villafana has looked good. Been super solid in the attack. Has to prove himself once again heading into the new cycle.

  • Edwin in LA

    I life the way the team is passing in as little amount of touches as possible but still holing possession. Would love to see 2 forwards in the 2nd half.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Saief has been drifting in, and he’s been the standout for me so far. Looked pretty good so far. Not fully smooth, but the ideas and possession have been there.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Question is how long you let him stay out there to try and find it. Taking him out early could hurt his confidence even more. Needs a goal in a bad way.

  • johnnyrazor

    Still missing that CM that can break down a defense when they get numbers behind the ball.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      You knew that going in, though. In terms of playmakers, don’t really have one on this roster. Think it is less of a problem when that guy from Dortmund shows up, though.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    PENALTY TO THE USMNT! Great ball from Delgado, better run from Adams, who tries to round the goalkeeper and is taken down. Penalty coming for the U.S., and I feel like you have to give it to Wood.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    GOAL WOOD! Calm finish to the right side of the goal. He needed that. 1-0 to the USMNT, and it’s a deserved one.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Trapp has been really good and Villafana was great for the first 20 or so minutes. Think both have impressed thus far.

    • Edwin in LA

      Villafaña has been one of the best players on the field along with Saief, Adams and Miazga

  • Pjs

    Very impressive first half. Wood still shaky but hopefully PK will get him back on track.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      That’s the aim. Ideal for him. Needed to get something going, and I’m sure the USMNT hopes that was it.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Feel free to fire some halftime thoughts/questions/analysis my way. Pretty good one so far.

  • J.Thomas

    Tyler Adams Man of the Half followed by Miazga.

    Adams covers ground in a flash, maybe as fast as Yedlin. Hes also mentally excellent, constantly urging players to play fast and forward. Hes special. One of the best young players I have seen with the USMNT.

    Miazga was also very good. Almiron struggled to beat him. Miazga went 2-0 in one v ones with Almiron.

  • A-Ronius

    Thought it was a good first half. The only thing I didn’t like about the first half was a fan chant that sounded like it was based off the melody for that song ” Hey Mickey you’re so fine……”….that has to stop.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Paraguay’s Rojas lucky to not see red for a studs-up tackle on Delgado, and a bit of chaos comes after. Definitely a bit heated.

  • Pjs

    If Trapp continues this level of play, Bradley is going to need to step it up or he could get benched.

    • A-Ronius

      Definitely agree…these younger guys are sending a message to usmnt old guard….step up or step aside

  • run

    Maybe it’s my TV, but I keep thinking our guys have rat-tails with those red tags on the shirt backs

  • johnnyrazor

    Anyone hear anything about the U20s vs Atletico this morning, heard it was 1-1 but no report of goal scorer.

  • Pjs

    Overall, extremely satisfying performance. Lots of potential MOTM’s.
    Paraguay wasn’t great but still great for this group to get win. Defense and mid’s very solid.
    Think about what it would be to add CP and Weston to group?
    Still sad we did not get to see Moore and EPB.

  • recovered amishman

    never once thought, “if only Michael Bradley were on the field.” Trapp and Adams did well. The biggest head scratcher was why Sarachen wasted so many subs and waited so long. I guess he really wanted to win.

  • J.Thomas

    Its time to give the kids the keys.

    Here’s my USMNT 18:

    ————-Wood————–
    ————————Pulisic—
    Saief—————————–
    ————McKennie———-
    ————-Adams————-
    Villafaña—————–Yedlin
    ——–Brooks—Miazga—–
    ————-Steffen————

    Subs:
    Trapp
    Zimmerman
    CCV
    Altidore
    Novakovich
    Nagbe
    Weah

