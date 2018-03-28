USMNT vs. Paraguay: A Look Back

The U.S. Men’s National Team scored their first win since October when they took down Paraguay by a 1-0 score on Tuesday night.

It was a match that featured many young faces that can contribute to the future of the team, as well as a few veterans mixed into the lineup looking to get that youth off the ground.

Here’s a roundup of all SBI’s coverage from Tuesday’s match:

A penalty kick goal from Bobby Wood was all the U.S. needed to seal the win. (READ)

Match Highlights

Wil Trapp controlled the midfield as he took the SBI Man of the Match Award. (READ)

Timothy Weah was satisfied with his USMNT debut after overcoming early nerves. (READ)

Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers relied on developed chemistry to form a successful defensive partnership. (READ)

Bobby Wood scored a confidence boosting goal in a mixed performance. (READ)

The MLS based midfield of Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams and Marky Delgado was a particular bight spot. (READ)

A lack of creativity, however, was a sore spot in the 1-0 win (READ)