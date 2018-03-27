USMNT vs. Paraguay: The Pregame Tailgate

The latest step in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s rebuild comes on Tuesday night against Paraguay.

After a dull January camp draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, the USMNT returns to action against Paraguay in Cary on Tuesday featuring a very young squad. It’s a roster that features five newcomers and just five players with double-digit caps, providing plenty of intrigue heading into the third match of what is effectively the 2022 cycle.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match tonight, so please feel free to join us as we discuss tonight’s friendly a bit closer to kickoff.

In the meantime, catch up on all of the week’s news heading into kickoff and feel free to offer some pregame predictions, comments and analysis in the comment section below:

