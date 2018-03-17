Vargas opens account, Impact take first win over rivals Toronto FC

Mission accomplished for the Montreal Impact.

Back at home after losing their two first games, the Impact managed to win their first three points of the season against none other than arch rivals Toronto FC.

Jeisson Vargas’s first ever MLS goal combined with a solid performance defensively allowed the Impact to ink the latest chapter of the Montreal-Toronto rivalry in their favour with a 1-0 win.

Impact head coach Remi Garde had a card up his sleeve early in the game. The Frenchman had their newest signing, defender Rod Fanni playing a sweeper position in the middle of a back five defence. This setup seemed to work for the host as the defending champions Toronto FC had a hard time getting through.

The Impact opened the score late in the first as new arrival Jeisson Vargas opened his account. At the 41st minute, Saphir Taïder got the ball back for Montreal and passed it forward to Ignacio Piatti.

At the top of the box, Piatti sent the ball to his right for Vargas who entered the box and beat Alex Bono with a shot that deflected off of Nick Hagglund, giving the Impact a lead for the first time this season.

Looking more and more dangerous as time went on, TFC had their best chance of the game at the 65th minute when, after a quick turnover, Jozy Altidore tried to chip Evan Bush inside the box. The ball rolled just wide of the far post.

Vargas thought he had a second goal in bag for the Impact but his effort was ruled offside. A short pause for video review, the Chilean was deemed offside when receiving a through ball from Piatti.

At the 83rd minute, Altidore had yet another chance to tie the game up, tapping the ball with the tip of his toes inside the box. The ball was partially saved by Bush but headed for the open net until Michael Petrasso cleared it off the goal line.

Next up for the Impact is a trip across the continent for an away clash with the Seattle Sounders on March 31, after the international break. Toronto FC, who are yet to score a goal in their two regular season matches, will return to action on March 30 with a home game against Real Salt Lake.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Playing atop the Impact lineup, Jeisson Vargas gave his team their first lead and first points and first win of the season. The Chilean who usually plays as winger or attacking midfielder also gave his

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Ignacio Piatti receives the ball from the foot of Saphir Taïder. From his central position, the Argentine gives the ball to Jeisson Vargas on his right side. Entering the box, Vargas shoots, the ball deflects off of Nick Hagglund and beats Alex Bono to give the Impact their first lead of the season.

MATCH TO FORGET

Gregory van der Wiel was not as effective as Toronto FC would have liked in his first Montreal-Toronto rivalry game. The Dutchman was subbed off in the middle of the second half for young Brazilian Auro.