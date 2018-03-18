Weah, Novakovich, Palmer-Brown headline young USMNT squad to face Paraguay

The focus remains on youth as the U.S. Men’s National Team heads towards a friendly with Paraguay.

A total of five newcomers will join the USMNT squad for the upcoming friendly, which takes place on March 27 in Cary. Defenders Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Tim Weah and forward Andrija Novakovich join the USMNT squad for the first time, headlining a young squad featuring European-based players for the first time since the fall.

“This match once again represents an opportunity for some new faces. The roster has an average age under 24, so for the most part this a group of younger players that we feel have a future with the National Team along with some familiar names,” USMNT interim boss Dave Sarachan said. “The timing is right to give these guys international exposure, and they will certainly be tested against a strong and experienced Paraguayan team.”

Leading the familiar faces are several USMNT veterans, including DeAndre Yedlin, Darlington Nagbe, Eric Lichaj and Bobby Wood. Younger options like Matt Miazga, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers also rejoin the national team alongside recent breakthroughs in Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Here’s a closer look at the USMNT squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 1/0)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town/ENG; 1/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 14/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 4/1), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk/BEL; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers/ENG; 0/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 15/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 49/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 1/1), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC; 24/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 2/0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 1/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 0/0)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Telstar/NED; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 4/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 36/10)