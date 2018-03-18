Weah, Novakovich, Palmer-Brown headline young USMNT squad to face Paraguay

The focus remains on youth as the U.S. Men’s National Team heads towards a friendly with Paraguay.
A total of five newcomers will join the USMNT squad for the upcoming friendly, which takes place on March 27 in Cary. Defenders Shaq Moore, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Tim Weah and forward Andrija Novakovich join the USMNT squad for the first time, headlining a young squad featuring European-based players for the first time since the fall.
“This match once again represents an opportunity for some new faces. The roster has an average age under 24, so for the most part this a group of younger players that we feel have a future with the National Team along with some familiar names,” USMNT interim boss Dave Sarachan said. “The timing is right to give these guys international exposure, and they will certainly be tested against a strong and experienced Paraguayan team.”
Leading the familiar faces are several USMNT veterans, including DeAndre Yedlin, Darlington Nagbe, Eric Lichaj and Bobby Wood. Younger options like Matt Miazga, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers also rejoin the national team alongside recent breakthroughs in Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.
Here’s a closer look at the USMNT squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 1/0)
DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town/ENG; 1/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 14/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 4/1), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk/BEL; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers/ENG; 0/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 15/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 49/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 1/1), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United FC; 24/1), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 2/0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 1/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 3/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 0/0)
FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Telstar/NED; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 4/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 36/10)
No Parks? bummer.
LikeLike
Parks is training with Benficas first team, I imagine that he is staying there for his own good right now. But boy, is he a good young player. Id love to see him and McKennie run the midfield. They’re both international-level in terms of skill and smarts and both could end up stalwarts at great clubs.
All told, I like the roster. In my opinion I would have rather left Hamid, Roldan, and Trapp at home and brought in other non-MLS competitors. In my opinion MLS needs to start proving itself to get its players in the national team. Steffen is the only guy I would include because hes a freak talent starting to climb and the veteran keepers are thin. I think hes going to be a star keeper when he irons out the inconsistencies of a young keeper.
Im glad to see Saief, Novakovich, Miazga, Moore, Robinson, and Weah in the team. All of them got there the right way…they earned it on the fiels by breaking in to their teams in one way or another. Thats how this should work.
LikeLike
Only inclusion I would have made is Keaton Parks. Other than that, I absolutely love this young roster. Start slowly handing the kids the keys to the car. Let’s see if they can handle the rigors and pressures of driving the car.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. At the end of the day I wouldn’t COMPLETELY throw out the old guard – there will be guys there who can help us in Qatar ’26, sorry for those who want the a punitive clean sweep – but prior to that we really need to focus on finding the next wave and the wave after that and blooding them.
I wish we had more direction from US Soccer…I liked the direction Klinsmann was taking us in terms of positivity and proactivity on the field but a lot of people got tired of his proselytizing and went knee-jerk ‘MERICAN back the other way. Whatever, we need to form a national identity and make a real effort towards plug-and-play rather than trying to tweak our system to the perceived strengths of a few “irreplaceable” individuals as instantly happened again under Arena. Sarachan is in no way the guy for that and we need to come to a Meeting of the Minds, and soon.
LikeLike
I agree on Parks – would rather see him than Trapp or Nagbe, who is the most overrated player in MLS, IMO. Would have also liked to see ArJo back in the mix, instead of Bobby Wood, who has been utterly useless for Hamburg this season. Otherwise, this should be fun to watch.
LikeLike
Johannsson is injured again. He was called but declined.
LikeLike
Thanks For the update!
LikeLike
Other than Trapp and Roldan really no complaints. Would have replaced them with attacking midfielders like Green who has been playing kinda that role lately and Emo or Parks. At least an exciting young group to watch. I know Emo isnt getting first team mins yet but there isn’t a lot of options at the position
LikeLike
i’d leave McKennie in Schalke, given he only recently came back from a MCL sprain, and has a muscle strain now.
LikeLike
No Pulisic? He is expected to be the leader of this team going forward. As it is an international break why leave him at hone?
LikeLike
BvB has had a really tight schedule with Europa League and is pushing to stay in Champions League position for next season. Likely with it being just one match and not with the actual manager that either he or Dortmund ask that he have the time off. He also missed the Europa match this week due to illness.
LikeLike
I would agree with the rest about Parks. Woods & Rubio are stale with their clubs.
LikeLike
average age of 24 actually seems kind of high for this group. that is a surprising number of kids. now’s the time, i guess.
LikeLike
Villafana sucks and having just been capped in the disastrous last cycle what is he going to teach them.
LikeLike
He’s been playing well for Santos who is in first place in Liga Mx and we have terrible LBs.
LikeLike
Would have taken Green over Rubin, but with Greuther on a roll, Green might have opted to stay with his club. With Roldan and Trapp its going to depend on the formation. If they try to play either one as a lone CDM in the diamond it will not be good. That does not fit their skill set. Parks has hardly played real minutes 106 over 5 appearances in matches that were for the most part over when he entered, he had gone two months without a first-team appearance before 7 minutes last week.
Has the US learned its dual national lesson, CCV, Weah, Novakovich, Robinson all shown love this time, not cap tieing but at least its attention?
LikeLike
I am not going to nitpick!!!! No Jose, Bradley, Wondo, Zusi etc.
This is freaking GREAT!!!!!
LikeLike