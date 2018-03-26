Who Should the USMNT Start vs. Paraguay?

For the next few months and years, the U.S. Men’s National Team will be in the midst a process of defining itself. As things stand, we have no idea what the best USMNT will look like when World Cup qualifying begins again. The next year or two are about figuring that out.
Knowing that, the U.S. will be experimenting and shifting for quite some time, and you can expect more of the same on Tuesday against Paraguay.
Tuesday’s match is the first of the year featuring a full complement of European-based players, and it’s apparent when looking at a Euro-heavy roster. Regulars like DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood are back in the fold, leading a group with a number of veterans scattered throughout.
Still, there’s plenty of youth to be excited about and a number could make their senior debuts on Tuesday. It’ll be about finding a balance, sure, but expect some new faces and some new looks during Tuesday’s friendly.
With that said, here’s a look at how the USMNT could line up:
————————-Hamid————————-
–Yedlin—Carter-Vickers—Miazga—Villafana–
————————–Trapp————————–
——————Adams———Nagbe——————
–Weah—————–Wood—————–Saief–
Some thoughts:
As exciting as it would be to go all out with a full youth movement, you have to expect some veteran holdovers to headline the squad. DeAndre Yedlin is the closest to a sure thing given his experience and the fact that an appearance on Tuesday would be his 50th cap. Over the next few years, Yedlin will be one of several players with the potential to step into a leadership position, and that begins on Tuesday.
In addition to Yedlin, it wouldn’t surprise to see a number of veterans headlining the USMNT lineup. At forward, there are interesting options in Rubio Rubin and Andrija Novakovich, but Bobby Wood seems a safe bet to get some run out to start the match. In defense, Jorge Villafana will likely get the first 45 minutes before a swap for someone line Antonee Robinson. The midfield, meanwhile, should be headlined by Darlington Nagbe, one of the few players in camp with legitimate playmaking skills and the ability to link the defense to the attack.
Starting with that defense, Tuesday could be the beginning of a long-awaited partnership between Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers. We’ve seen the two play together on the youth level with big-time success and, with both now getting minutes in Europe, it’s well past time to start bringing them along. John Brooks remains the USMNT’s prime centerback, but Miazga and Carter-Vickers have the chance to be 1B and 1C in the coming years.
The midfield picture could go a number of ways. In an ideal world, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie get another match together but, with McKennie dealing with a bit of an injury, it’s hard to predict how long he’ll get. In that case, playing Wil Trapp is the safe bet, and a deserved nod for a player that looked good in January.
Overall, expect a balance between the ambitious and the predictable. Sarachan likely won’t go full pedal to the medal with the young stars, and that’s fine. However, you should expect to see a number of new faces on the field as the USMNT program looks to figure out what kind of pool will be in place when a new coach comes in later this year.
I fully expect them to start the holdovers even if holding over squad is setting you up to repeat your mistake. Nothing about starting Villafana, Miazga, or arguably Yedlin screams “I get where it went wrong and we will change.” Even Nagbe is debatable on that score.
To be more punchy about it, in the two mandatory participation rounds of WCQ we had the most GF each round, ie, most potent offense, but in the Hex we were in the bottom half on GA, ie, crap defense, and none of the teams in the bottom half on GA made it to Russia.
You show up with a similar looking defense for this cycle and you should expect the same darned not good enough results.
LikeLike
Are you going to mention who you think should be back there or just complain for an entire paragraph? That’s actually a back line I want to see aside from villafana… because he’s essentially there by default. Agreed on Nagbe.
LikeLike
You “want to see” half, three quarters of the sort of backlines that left us by the side of the road in terms of Russia? The internet game of “but who would you pick” doesn’t work as well when the default state is losers in the bottom half of the Hex and out of Russia. All due respect but “anything but” is pretty defensible where I am sitting with a team that failed to qualify.
I am open to individuals fighting back into contention, but Yedlin is a fast athlete with poor defensive instincts, Villafana has decent soccer IQ but is too slow, and Miazga had a nightmare game and didn’t earn a slot. Each appeared very flawed to me, and I would clear the decks and let the best man win, with the old guard shoved aside as a signal that change is expected. The old guard can come back if the kids can’t take their jobs first.
This includes Cameron, Ream, Gonzo, and a few others. Nobody on that backline earned tenure.
Personally I’d jump to the next generation of pipeline players, Parker, EPB, CCV, Robinson,
If I was going to bring in older talent immediately it would be someone like Opare or Zimmermann that have been successful but not really tried yet. The people who have tried and failed should be deeper in the order on the basis of having a history and bad tape.
LikeLike
One key thing is there needs to be more emphasis on basic defensive understanding and competence. Over time there has been an unfortunate movement towards players seen as good going forward and less concern with are they shut down defenders. You don’t pick forwards on how they defend. That is gravy. Get back to, can they run, can they defend, and then maybe if you have two equal guys think about who can get forward and hit a cross.
LikeLike
McKennie should start, very high upside.
LikeLike