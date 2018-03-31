Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace leads Galaxy to shocking comeback win over LAFC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s introduction to Major League Soccer was as spectacular as could be imagined.

The LA Galaxy erased a three-goal deficit against crosstown rival LAFC, with Ibrahimovic’s 40-yard stunner and last-gasp header serving as the equalizing and game-winning goals in a 4-3 win.

Carlos Vela scored two goals for LAFC, who were undone by the introduction of Ibrahimovic in the second half.

In true Zlatan fashion, the Swedish star’s first MLS goal was a Goal of the Year candidate. With his side down, 3-2, Ibrahimovic smashed a first-time 40-yard volley into the back of the net.

With the match in stoppage time, Ibrahimovic added his second, firing a header on a cross from Ashley Cole to seal the win.

It took just five minutes for Vela to make his mark, and he did so in spectacular fashion. Following an LA Galaxy turnover, Vela received a pass from Steven Beitashour, took a touch inside and curled a shot towards the far post. The Mexican star’s effort left David Bingham helpless, providing a stunning start and an early LAFC lead.

Vela doubled that lead 21 minutes later, showing patience to evade Bingham and the Galaxy defense. Vela dribbled and waited for his chance before looping a shot off the crossbar and over the line to make it 2-0.

The third came just moments after halftime via a Daniel Steres own goal created by Marco Urena. Sebastian Lletget pulled one back to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute, prompting Ibrahimovic’s debut 10 minutes later.

Moments after Ibrahimovic’s introduction, the Galaxy continued to claw back through a Chris Pontius header. A cross from Ema Boateng found the head of the veteran winger, as the Galaxy pulled another goal back to make it 3-2.

Ibrahimovic’s equalizer came soon after, but the chances didn’t stop there. Urena smashed a shot off the post with just five minutes remaining in the best opportunity to break the 3-3 deadlock. It would be a missed opportunity as LAFC saw the match slip away on Ibrahimovic’s late header.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

As if it could have happened any other way. Ibrahimovic scored a stunning 40-yard goal, leveling the match and providing a moment to remember.

MATCH TO FORGET

Laurent Ciman and the LAFC defense capitulated in the second half, blowing a three-goal lead in the second 45.

  • bizzy

    RIGHT AFTER A SPEECH LIKE THIS:
    “I know what I can bring, and I will bring it,” he said. “I’m not arrogant, I’m confident. The people that doesn’t understand, they say I’m arrogant. But the people that understand, they know I’m confident.”

    HE DOES SOMETHING LIKE THIS:
    http://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2018/03/31/goal-zlatan-ibrahimovic-announces-la-arrival-long-range-blast?autoplay=true COME ON!!!!!!

    This dude is remarkable and unbelievable – wow, absolute class!!!!!

    • The Imperative Voice

      That was insane. Dynamo fan and that was hopping out of the chair, riveting stuff.

    • bizzy

      @Imperative voice
      hahahaha….same here, being a DC United fan didn’t matter. amazing

  • quozzel

    That was absolutely epic entertainment. And utterly ridiculous.

    That, my friends, is why we watch.

    The Zlatan just served notice that this year is going to be a whole lot more interesting than first imagined. Love him or hate him, the dude delivers.

    Bob Bradley is going to be drinking heavily when he watches the replays of this one.

  • ATXHTXcubemonkey

    I remember this 5-4 NYRB/LAG game and watched because shows like PTI kept talking about David Beckham. I wasn’t an MLS fan at all (just a Revs fan tho, RIPIP). I have to imagine this game will be similar for a lot of fans, in terms of getting new fans into MLS. Great that this game was on FOX.

