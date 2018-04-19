Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin, and more

Derby defeats are always the ones that can linger for a team, especially if it’s a derby where both teams are fighting for the same goal. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund suffered their second defeat out of their past three Bundesliga fixtures, and now need to dig in if they want to have a chance at a second place finish.

A 2-0 road loss at Schalke in the Rivierderby a week ago, now sees Dortmund return home for a tough clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw back in December, with Pulisic playing the full 90 minutes. The 19-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team star has four goals and five assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Also in Germany, Timmy Chandler will hope for a spot in the starting lineup as Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Hertha Berlin. Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen travel to Stuttgart, while Bobby Wood and Hamburg host Freiburg. Four Americans could all see the pitch in the 2. Bundesliga clash between Sandhausen and Ingolstadt.

Elsewhere in Europe, Rubio Rubin will look for another goal this weekend as Club Tijuana faces William Yarborough and Club Leon. After wrapping up the Ligue 1 title, PSG face a trip to Bordeaux in league play with Timothy Weah hoping for playing time. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face a road test at Everton in EPL play, while Geoff Cameron and Stoke hosts Burnley needing three points in their race for survival.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Burnley on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Monday.

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott and Chelsea face Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Millwall on Friday.

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Cardiff City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Koln on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Erfurt on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face GFC Ajaccio on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face AC Ajaccio on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face AS Nancy Lorraine on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Puebla on Friday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon on Saturay.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Queretaro on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Elche Ilicitano on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face De Graafschap on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Arzachena on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Ostersunds on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Dalkurd FF on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face AIK on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Estoril on Saturday.