Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Tim Ream, Christian Pulisic, and more

Fulham like many other second tier sides, is looking to make it back to the big show in England, fighting for an automatic promotion spot into the Barclays Premier League. The London club is currently sitting in third place in the EFL Championship on 75 points, five points back from the second automatic promotion spot in the league.

American defender Tim Ream has been one of the league’s top defenders, making 38 appearances for the club this season. This weekend Fulham will continue to put pressure on the top two as they travel to Sheffield Wednesday with an unbeaten run of 14 matches on the line.

Cameron Carter-Vickers continues to earn playing time for Ipswich Town, and his side will entertain Brentford this weekend. After earning an assist in their last match, Lynden Gooch will hope for another strong performance as Sunderland travel to Leeds United.

Joe Corona and Club America continue to press up the Liga MX table as they face Necaxa away from home. A pair of American internationals could duke it out in Bundesliga action as Weston McKennie’s Schalke faces Bobby Wood’s Hamburg while Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund host Stuttgart on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Derby County on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Brentford on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Friday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Friday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Lotte on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face St. Etienne on Friday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face FBBP on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Ajaccio on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Le Havre on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Puebla on Friday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Atlas on Friday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Morelia on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Queretaro on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Toluca on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Las Palmas on Sunday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face La Nucia on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Charleroi on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face Williem II on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face NAC Breda on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Jong PSV on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Olivia on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Norrkoping on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Sirius on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Hammarby on Tuesday.

DENMARK

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Michael Lansing and Aalborg on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Helsingor on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Kobenhavn on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Vitoria Setubal on Saturday.