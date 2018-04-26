Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weston McKennie, Bill Hamid, and more

With only three matches remaining in their Bundesliga campaign, Schalke knows that it will need to be strong in order to finish second behind champions Bayern Munich. After an impressive derby win over Borussia Dortmund, Schalke did lose a bit of momentum as they were eliminated in the German Cup semifinals and were pegged back for a 2-2 draw against Koln last weekend.

Now, the team turns their sights to a clash with Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend, with Weston McKennie hoping to remain in the starting lineup. The 19-year-old made his 19th league appearance of the season in the draw as Schalke sits two points clear of Dortmund in the standings, and face tricky tests in their final two matches.

Also, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen in Bundesliga action on Sunday looking to build off of last weekend’s victory. A pair of American internationals could square off as John Brooks’Wolfsburg hosts Bobby Wood and Hamburg in a relegation scrap.

Elsewhere, Kenny Saief and Anderlecht will continue to press towards top spot in the Jupiler Pro League as they host Charleroi. After earning his first league start a week ago, Bill Hamid will hope for a more comfortable outing as Midtjylland hosts Aalborg. In the Premier League, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face a tough test at Liverpool while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle hosts all-but-relegated West Bromwich Albion.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Southampton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Liverpool on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Lynden Gooch and Sunderland on Friday.

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Reading on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Bristol City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Duisberg on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face SV Meppen on Sunday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Guingamp on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face AS Nancy Lorraine on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Niort on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Chateauroux on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atlas on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Monterrey on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Sevilla on Friday.

TERCERA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Bunol on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Kortrijk face Lierse on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Charleroi on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face FC Groningen on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Cambuur on Saturday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Carrarese on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face BK Hacken on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Dalkurd on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Helsingor on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Tondela on Saturday.