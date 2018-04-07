Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Lynden Gooch, and more

By: Larry Henry Jr. | April 7, 2018 1:35 pm ET

Borussia Dortmund fans have been wondering where Christian Pulisic’s production has gone after a fine 2017 campaign. The U.S. international answered those critics with a goal in Dortmund’s 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Pulisic was bombing down the right flank and looked to cross into the box towards Michy Batshuayi but instead found the top-right corner. It was Pulisic’s fourth goal of the season, which propelled Dortmund to a much-needed home victory.

In EFL Championship play, Tim Ream continued his fine season helping Fulham to another three points. Lynden Gooch played the full 90 minutes for Sunderland, despite the Black Cats drawing against Leeds United. Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers also started for their respective English clubs.

Shaq Moore started for Levante B helping them to a late draw, while Brendan Hines-Ike started in Allsvanskan action. Elsewhere, Rubio Rubin, Weston McKennie, and Joe Corona all saw appearances off the bench for their current clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 3-0 loss to Derby County on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hamburg.

John Brooks did not dress in VfL Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christian Pulisic started, scored a GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Sandhausen’s 0-0 draw with Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

Julian Green started and played 77 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Bochum on Friday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 93 minutes in Darmstadt’s 0-0 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Alfredo Morales started and played 56 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau did not dress in SG Sonnenhof’s 1-1 draw with Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw with St. Etienne on Friday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours’ 1-1 draw with FBBP on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 3-1 loss to Ajaccio on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims’ match against Le Havre was postponed on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Pachuca’s 6-2 win over Puebla on Friday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Atlas on Friday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Tijuana.

Alejandro Guido and Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan both dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-2 loss to Morelia on Saturday.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Club America’s 1-1 draw with Necaxa on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started, played 90 minutes, and was sent off for Necaxa.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Queretaro on Sunday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 1-0 to Toluca on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCARA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 2-2 draw with Silla on Sunday.

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face La Nucia on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Charleroi on Friday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 win over Williem II on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 1-0 loss to NAC Breda on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 0-0 draw with FC Jong PSV on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Livorno’s 4-2 loss to Olbia on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 1-1 draw with Norrkoping on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall’s schedule match with Sirius on Sunday was postponed.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Hammarby on Tuesday.

DENMARK

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over Aalborg on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 69 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 win over Helsingor on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Kobenhavn on Monday.

PORTUGAL

LIGAPRO

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-1 draw with Penafiel on Saturday.