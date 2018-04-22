Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Romain Gall, and more

Borussia Dortmund climbed back into the race for a runners-up spot in the German Bundesliga with a 4-0 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Following their disappointing defeat at Schalke a week ago, the hosts cruised to three points and Christian Pulisic was a part of the action. The American winger’s lovely assist in the 13th minute set up Jadon Sancho for Dortmund’s opener in the triumph. It was Pulisic’s sixth assist of the season across all competitions, which propelled Dortmund to a superb home win. Dortmund are in third place on 54 points, and are now two points behind Schalke for second place with three matches remaining.

Romain Gall continued his strong run of form for Sundsvall in the Swedish Allsvenskan, scoring an equalizer in their 2-2 draw. Mix Diskerud started and played the full 90 minutes for Goteborg, but it wasn’t enough as they fell at AIK. Bill Hamid made his first league appearance for Midtjylland on Sunday, helping his side to a 3-3 road draw at Aalborg.

Elsewhere in Europe, Omar Gonzalez started for Pachuca in their scoreless draw at Queretaro on Saturday, while William Yarborough was between the posts for Club Leon’s draw vs. Club Tijuana. Shaq Moore and Mukwelle Akale each played for their respective clubs in the Spanish Tercara Division.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Monday.

F.A. CUP

Kyle Scott did not dress in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 mnutes in Fulham’s 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 29 minutes in VfL Wolfsburg’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Hamburg’s 1-0 win over SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started, registered an ASSIST, and played 72 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-2 draw with Koln on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Bochum on Friday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played seven minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with Darmstadt on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played nine minutes for Darmstadt.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 win over Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Ingolstadt.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau did not dress in SG Sonnenhof’s 6-0 win over Erfurt on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours’ 3-2 loss to GFC Ajaccio on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 90 minutes in Reims’ 1-0 win over AC Ajaccio on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to AS Nancy Lorraine on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Club America’s 3-1 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Club Leon on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido and Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Fernando Arce did not dress for Club Tijuana.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon.

Landon Donovan dressed but did not play for Club Leon .

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 0-0 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 1-1 draw with Necaxa on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Necaxa.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCARA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 4-2 win over CF Borriol on Sunday.

Mukwelle Akale started and played 90 minutes in Villarreal C’s 1-0 loss to Elche Ilicitano on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-4 draw with Standard Liege on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 1-0 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez dressed but did not play in Livorno’s 3-2 win over Arzachena on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-0 win over Ostersunds on Saturday.

Romain Gall started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 2-2 draw with Dalkurd FF on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Goteborg’s 2-0 loss to AIK on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Bill Hamid started and played 90 minutes in Midtjylland’s 3-3 draw with Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

PORTUGAL

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Sporting B on Monday.