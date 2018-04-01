Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: DeAndre Yedlin, Emmanuel Sabbi, and more

Newcastle United breezed past Southampton 3-0 ahead of the March international break, and hoped they could carry momentum over into the remaining matches of the season. DeAndre Yedlin continued his strong campaign for Rafa Benitez’s men helping them to a 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday. Yedlin made his 27th appearance of the season in the win, and continued to impress down the right wing. Newcastle now sit on 35 points and in 12th place which is seven points clear of the bottom three.

Emmanuel Sabbi netted his first goal of the season for Danish side Hobro, despite their 3-1 loss vs. Aarhus. Sabbi made his 10th appearance of the season, and Hobro currently sit in the top spot of Group 1 in the Superliagen. Mix Diskerud played the full 90 minutes for Goteborg in their 3-1 road win against Trelleborg, while a pair of Americans square off in Sweden on Monday.

Christian Pulisic started for Borussia Dortmund but couldn’t help his to being steamrolled 6-0 by Bayern Munich on Saturday. Timmy Chandler and Aron Johannsson each saw playing time in Werder Bremen’s clash with Frankfurt on Sunday. Keaton Parks played for Benfica’s B team, while Shaq Moore was on the bench in Levante’s La Liga draw vs. Girona on Saturday.

Here’s a rewind of this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Millwall on Friday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Bolton’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Friday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 4-1 win over Derby County on Friday. Gooch left the match with an injury.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Norwich City on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie did not dress in Schalke’s 2-0 win over SC Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress in VfL Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 74 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 65 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt;s 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 15 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbac’s 0-0 draw with FSV Mainz on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 2-1 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with St. Pauli on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

Julian Green started and played 89 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Monday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau did not dress in SG Sonnenhof’s 3-2 win over Chemnitzer on Saturday.

FRANCE

COUPE DE LA LIGUE

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win over AS Monaco on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours’ 3-1 win over Lorient on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 3-1 win over FBBP on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played nine minutes in Reims’ 2-0 win over AS Nancy Lorraine on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 3-2 loss to Atlas on Friday.

Landon Donovan started and played 61 minutes in Club Leon’s 4-1 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarborough did not dress for Leon.

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Pachuca’s 2-1 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Club America’s 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Pumas on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Levante’s 1-1 draw with Girona on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Monday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 3-0 loss to Roda JC on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 5-0 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 0-0 draw with FC Oss on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Livorno’s 2-0 loss to Monza on Thursday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Goteborg’s 3-1 win over Trelleborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored a GOAL, and played 72 minutes in Hobro’s 3-1 loss to Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Kobenhavn on Monday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Monday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Horsens on Tuesday.

PORTUGAL

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 3-2 loss to Santa Clara on Saturday.