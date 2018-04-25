Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Your Running Commentary

Liverpool seized a major advantage in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will look to forge their own path the he tournament finale.

The two heavyweights collide in Germany on Wednesday in a clash of what is likely the competition’s two remaining favorites(2:45 p.m., Fox Sports 1). Real Madrid is searching for the club’s fourth title in five years while Bayern Munich will look to add to their sustained dominance in Bundesliga play with a continental crown.

The Bayern lineup is as expected with stars like Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller leading the charge. Options like Thiago and Corentin Tolisso could join the midfield during the match while goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is one of the players to watch due to Manuel Neuer’s continued injury absence.

For Real Madrid, Gareth Bale starts on the bench as Zinedine Zidane has opted to start a front three of Lucas Vazquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco, with the Portuguese star starting as the team’s striker. Sergio Ramos returns to the lineup after serving a suspension last game, rejoining Raphael Varane in central defense.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.