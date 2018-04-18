Chivas seizes advantage with first leg win over TFC in CCL final

Toronto FC will have a lot of work to do in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League final.

Chivas de Guadalajara came into BMO Field and emerged with a 2-1 win, putting TFC in a major hole heading into next week’s second leg. As a result, TFC will need to score at least twice in Mexico to have any chance of winning the Concacaf Champions League.

The MLS side got off to the worst possible start as Rodolfo Pizarro scored less than two minutes in. The goal came from a throw-in, as TFC’s defense failed to clear a subsequent ball across the box, leading to the first-time shot from Pizarro.

TFC battled back through Jonathan Osorio, whose back post run in the 19th minute was rewarded by a Marky Delgado cross. Osorio finished to restore the tie as TFC woke up for the rest of the first half.

In the 72nd, though, Chivas got their second on a looping free kick. Alan Pulido’s long-distance shot went up and over Alex Bono, giving Chivas the vital second away goal.

Toronto FC will now have it all to play for in the second leg, which will be played at the Estadio Akron next Wednesday.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alan Pulido’s goal may have been a bit fortunate, but his performance sure wasn’t. The Chivas midfielder was all over the field throughout the match, contributing on both the attacking and defensive ends.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Pulido’s goal could be the knockout blow for TFC, who will now need to put together at least two goals in Mexico as a result.

MATCH TO FORGET

Alex Bono will have nightmares about the Pulido finish, as the goalkeeper mistimed his jump and was out of position on what was a bad goal-conceding sequence.